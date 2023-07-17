Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 286,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 805,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,758,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

