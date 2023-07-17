Morgan Stanley Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $42.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRTX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,164,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

