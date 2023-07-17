National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $56.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

