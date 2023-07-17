Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.71.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
