Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

