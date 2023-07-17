Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NM opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
