Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company's stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NM opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

