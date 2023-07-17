NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NET Power in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

NET Power Trading Up 4.9 %

NPWR opened at $12.94 on Friday. NET Power has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

