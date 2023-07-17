Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

