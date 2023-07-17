New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

ETR stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

