New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 52,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COO opened at $397.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $397.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.