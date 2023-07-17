New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,398 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $416,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.