New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 877 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $224.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average is $187.10. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

