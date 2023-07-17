Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.56.
Nextracker Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker
In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
