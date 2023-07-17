Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

