Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.