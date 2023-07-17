Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group
In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of UNH opened at $480.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
