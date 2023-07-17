North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $955,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 175,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Visa by 318.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.33. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.