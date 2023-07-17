Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $450.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

