Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

