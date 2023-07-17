Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

