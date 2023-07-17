NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.