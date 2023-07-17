NOV (NYSE:NOV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

NOV stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

