NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAFree Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays increased their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.