NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays increased their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.
NuVasive Price Performance
NuVasive stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
