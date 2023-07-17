NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays increased their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Price Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 198.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

