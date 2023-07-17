ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $102.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,939. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

