Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $119.27 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

