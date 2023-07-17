Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 30,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 34,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $10,828,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $119.27 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

