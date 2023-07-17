Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

