O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Trimmed by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 9.2% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.21% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $108,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.44.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $961.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $931.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $874.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $665.45 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

