Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $753.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 254,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

See Also

