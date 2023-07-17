Oscar Health’s (OSCR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Oscar Health Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Oscar Health has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,017. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 247,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

