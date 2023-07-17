Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRMRF. CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

PRMRF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.86.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

