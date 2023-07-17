Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

