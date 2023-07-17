Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,693,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,132.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.01 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

