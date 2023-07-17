PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

