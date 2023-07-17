PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

