PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $195.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

