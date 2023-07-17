PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $212.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEP. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.70.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.