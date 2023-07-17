Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.47 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0834 dividend. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

