Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

