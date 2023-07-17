Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.