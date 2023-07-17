Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:PIFYF opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.59.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

