Piper Sandler Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

