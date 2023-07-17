Piper Sandler Raises Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $13.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Eventbrite Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eventbrite

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 696.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,963 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,068,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,452,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 476.0% in the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

