Piper Sandler Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAS. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $18.92 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 416,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

