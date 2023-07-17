PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Insider Sells $595,288.02 in Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.