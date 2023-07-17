Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,875,321.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,875,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,910 shares in the company, valued at $242,402,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
PCOR stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
