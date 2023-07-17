Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $162.00.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.60.

Shares of PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. Progressive has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

