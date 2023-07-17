PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Competitors 36.08% 9.80% 0.90%

Dividends

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $191.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 55,459.7%. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.6% and pay out 18.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 0 1 1 0 2.50 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Competitors 1033 2909 3020 7 2.29

This is a summary of current recommendations for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 261.90%. Given PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Competitors $2.52 billion $684.86 million 261.28

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk peers beat PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans. It also provides banking services, which includes bill payment, deposit services, online transaction, remittance and transfer, business internet and merchant banking, institutional services, treasury, custodian and trustee services, and cash management services. In addition, the company offers investment in pension and mutual funds, and government retail bonds; trade and finance services including standby L/C, BRI RTE online system services, and letter of credit; and cards, wealth management services, and digital banking services. Further, it provides life and general insurance, securities, venture capital, and investment services. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

