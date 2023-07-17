PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $163.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $152.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $100.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,912 shares of company stock worth $41,778,435. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

