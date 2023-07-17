Raymond James Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $58.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

