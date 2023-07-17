Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

