Reviewing HireRight (NYSE:HRT) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireRight has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and HireRight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.15 -$16.48 million ($1.28) -0.18 HireRight $783.40 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -44.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HireRight has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and HireRight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43

HireRight has a consensus price target of $12.98, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given HireRight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -71.60% -205.76% -92.47% HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HireRight beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.