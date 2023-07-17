Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $260.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

